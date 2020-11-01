WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Both the Kansas Republican and Democratic parties have failed to disclose which candidates they are targeting with campaign mailers this election cycle.

The Wichita Eagle reports that both major parties failed to provide that required information when they filed reports with the state. The Republican Party has spent more than $1 million on campaign mailers in a variety of races since August. The state Democratic Party reported spending more than $730,000 on mailers in the same period.

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission has asked both parties to correct this year’s reports to add details about which candidates they were supporting, but that additional information may not be available before election day.

Mark Skoglund, executive director of the commission, there isn’t a deadline for the parties to respond by yet because the commission didn’t send them a formal notice about the omissions.

“If we send a formal Errors and Omissions Notice through the mail, which we will if corrections are not made promptly, that starts a 30 day deadline to issue corrections. Given the immediacy of the election, we opted to reach out through faster means first,” he said

Kansas Democratic Party officials didn’t comment to the newspaper about the disclosure reports. Party officials didn’t immediately respond to a message Sunday from The Associated Press.

Kansas GOP spokesman CJ Grover said the Republican Party is in the process of updating its reports to the state commission to provide the required information.

The head of a nonprofit group that advocates for open government in Kansas said the public has a right to know what races the parties are spending money on to influence voters.

“Clearly, that information should be disclosed,” said Ron Keefover, president of the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. “This information ought to be transparent, it ought to be available, and if it’s required to be available, somebody needs to explain why it’s not.”

