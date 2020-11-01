Military passengers flying on Department of Defense-contracted flights will now be randomly tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at Seattle-Tacoma and Baltimore-Washington international airports, Pentagon officials announced Sunday.

Troops and their families boarding Patriot Express flights for overseas travel at the two airports will be subject to rapid, onsite testing for the novel coronavirus. Prior to the policy change, military travelers were screened for COVID-19 with a questionnaire and temperature checks. Now, 10-15 percent of the passengers - even those not experiencing symptoms - will undergo the onsite testing, Department of Defense officials said.

“By implementing rapid, on-site testing for Patriot Express passengers at our BWI and SEATAC terminals, Air Mobility Command is establishing a common baseline across the services to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Norman West, Air Mobility Command’s surgeon general.

Testing will take place at the airport and is expected to last about 15 minutes. Once cleared, the passenger will resume boarding the flight, Pentagon officials said.

If a member of the armed forces traveling with family or dependents test positive, the entire travel party will be referred to a liaison for further information, which could include medical care and lodging during a prescribed isolation period which will be added to the allowed travel time.

Any passenger who has completed a valid COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the flight will not be required to complete the test at the airport, officials said.

“Through our ‘Total Force’ team, (Air Mobility Command) is committed to doing everything in our power to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among our Patriot Express passengers traveling to overseas locations,” Brig. Gen. West said.

