Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said Sunday that he’s never seen anything like President Trump’s frenetic, last-minute barnstorming of the Keystone State, which ultimately could decide the 2020 election.

“Donald Trump is doing things that have never been done in Pennsylvania politics in terms of the raw barnstorming across small county Pennsylvania, so it’s hard to predict with certainty how that’s going to activate not only his base of voters from 2016, but also those that sat it out, too,” Mr. Fetterman, a Democrat, said on CNN.

“I’m not saying Donald Trump is going to win Pennsylvania, but what I am saying is he’s doing everything that he can to maximize his chances,” Mr. Fetterman said.

Mr. Trump held four events in Pennsylvania on Saturday after having held multiple events there last Monday.

The president also is scheduled to campaign near Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden’s hometown of Scranton on Monday, the day before Election Day.

Mr. Biden is scheduled to hold two events in Philadelphia later Sunday and campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday, as well.

The president carried Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point.

