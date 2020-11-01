COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say they are looking for a two “persons of interest” after seven people were shot at a party in a hotel room late Saturday.

Prince George’s County Police said none of the victims appear to have life-threatening injuries. Five have been released from the hospital.

The shooting took place near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus.

Police said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

