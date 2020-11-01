Sen. Rick Scott said Sunday that he’s puzzled about Democrats’ lack of “grassroots” support in the all-important Florida.

“You got to get your vote out now. I’ve had three statewide races. This is a 50-50 state,” the Florida Republican said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “The Democrats don’t seem to have any grassroots in Florida. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Asked whether the public will know who won Florida on Election Day, Mr. Scott said: “I sure hope so.”

Recent polling has shown that the battle for Florida is effectively a toss-up between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Scott, a former governor who has been freelancing to run ads criticizing Mr. Biden, said he’s not thinking about a 2024 presidential run right now.

“I like my job as a U.S. senator and that’s what I’m going to focus on,” he said.

