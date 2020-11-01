A federal judge on Monday is set to hear a challenge brought by Republicans in Texas who are trying to toss drive-through ballots submitted in Harris County, home of the Democratic stronghold of Houston.

At issue are more than 100,000 votes that were cast in the county through drive-in voting, which local officials permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legal challenge was brought Friday by Steven Hotze, a registered voter in Harris County, Rep. Steve Toth, a state representative, Wendell Champion and Sharon Hemphill, who are both on the ballot running as Republicans.

They argue the drive-through votes violate state and federal laws, which allow curbside voting for the sick and disabled.

The plaintiffs have asked the judge for an emergency injunction just days before Tuesday’s elections.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of President George W. Bush.

