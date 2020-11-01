President Trump told his supporters Sunday in North Carolina that he is not a politician, contrasting himself with his opponent Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden who has been involved in politics for nearly 50 years.

He called Mr. Biden a “die-hard globalist” who outsourced jobs, opened the borders, and sacrificed Americans in endless wars.

“Thankfully, I’m not a politician,” the president told the crowd in Hickory, North Carolina. “I fight for you and there has never been anybody that fought harder for you.”

He told the crowd that Mr. Biden supported the North American Free Trade Agreement that he renegotiated during his first administration, producing the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement.

Mr. Trump blamed Mr. Biden for being part of the Washington establishment supporting NAFTA that he said cost North Carolina nearly half of its manufacturing jobs.

“Promises made, promises kept. We did it all,” the president said.

He said his administration had the best economy the country had seen before the coronavirus pandemic hit, noting a recent Gallup poll said more than 50% of people said they were better off now than they were just four years ago.

The president said Mr. Biden and the far left would ban American oil, natural gas, and fracking.

“That will cripple our country - energy costs go up,” Mr. Trump said.

According to the Real Clear Politics average, Mr. Biden is up by .3% in North Carolina. Mr. Trump was up by 1% heading into Election Day in 2016.

He defeated Hillary Clinton four years ago by roughly 3.5% and is hoping to keep North Carolina red to win the state’s 15 electoral votes.

“The crowds are bigger,” Mr. Trump said, dismissing polls suggesting he is down. “This is the most important election perhaps in the history of our country — get out and vote.”

