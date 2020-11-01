President Trump predicted victory in Iowa on Sunday at a campaign rally in Dubuque, warning supporters that Democrat Joseph R. Biden “would end everything that we’ve done.”

In the midst of a campaign swing through five battleground states in a single day, the president celebrated a new Des Moines Register poll showing him surging into a seven-point lead in Iowa, 48 percent to 41 percent over Mr. Biden. The two candidates were tied in September in the same survey.

“No one has fought harder for the farmers, for the ranchers,” Mr. Trump said, referring to expanding use of ethanol and $28 billion in bailouts for farmers hurt by a tariff war with China.

The president said Mr. Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala D. Harris “will crash the economy, destroy your farms and all of the things I got you like the estate tax [repeal].”

“The Biden-Harris plan would outlaw American energy and would unleash economy misery for Iowa, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and every other state in America,” Mr. Trump said.

He also slammed Mr. Biden for supporting the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the former vice president “let other countries rip you off … and cheat America blind.”

“The only people who benefited from his policies were himself and his family,” Mr. Trump said.

Referring to Mr. Biden’s gaffes and moments of confusion, the president said, “Our country has such unbelievable potential. Let’s not blow it. Go vote.”

