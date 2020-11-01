President Trump criticized the FBI and Justice Department on Sunday night for investigating an incident in Texas in which his campaign supporters surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus with a convoy of vehicles on a highway.

“In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong,” the president tweeted. “Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

The FBI’s office in San Antonio confirmed that it is investigating the incident that took place on Friday, but had no further comment.

Several dozen cars, trucks and SUVs bearing pro-Trump flags and signs surrounded the Biden-Harris campaign bus on I-35 outside of Austin after waiting for the bus on a side road, according to videos of the incident posted on social media. The Biden campaign said vehicles pulled in front of the bus and tried to slow it down.

Campaign staffers on the bus called 911, concerned for their safety. Local police met the bus at its final planned stop, but shaken Biden staffers canceled three scheduled events.

The president said Sunday of the incident, “You see the way our people — they were protecting his bus yesterday because they’re nice.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that she saw “a little bit” of the video of Trump supporters surrounding the Biden bus. “Certainly you don’t want harm, and we shouldn’t be hurting other people. So the president would not endorse that,” she said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “But I can’t comment on that because I haven’t seen the whole video.”

Democrat Wendy Davis, who is running for a House seat in Texas, was aboard the bus.

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West called reports of alleged intimidation “more fake news and propaganda.”

“Prepare to lose … stop bothering me,” Mr. West said in a statement.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Republican, tweeted of the FBI’s action, “If you needed any further proof that the FBI will look for any reason to target Trump supporters…”

