President Trump on Sunday night fired up a Georgia rally crowd to help him “send a resounding note to Washington.”

The president told a crowd of thousands that he was still an outsider battling the establishment embodied by Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden and beseech Trump fans to get to the polls Tuesday.

“That red wave is going to be the talk of the world,” he said, predicting massive turnout in Georgia and other battleground states that will again defy pollsters and political prognosticators betting against him.

“There’s going to be some heads exploding.”

Early voting ended Friday in Georgia.

The rally in Rome, Georgia, underscored the extended map in pay this year.

The usually dependably Republican state is in play with Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden running neck and neck in recent polls.

It was his fourth stop Sunday en route to a late-night rally in the more traditional battleground of Florida.

He has been barnstorming the country non-stop for days ahead of the election Tuesday.

“They say don’t come tonight. Can you imagine?” Mr. Trump told the crowd, saying he refused to let down the thousands who stood in line to see him.

“We’re gonna win Georgia, but we got to go vote, you never know. It’s called politics,” he said. “You never know. You got to be careful. Get out and vote. Let’s really send a resounding note to Washington.”

