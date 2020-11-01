President Trump told supporters at an outdoor rally in Michigan on Sunday that Democratic nomiee Joseph R. Biden is all about the coronavirus lockdowns and was responsible for terrible trade deals over the past decades that shipped their jobs overseas.

The president, standing in 39 degree weather with snow flurries floating about in Washington, Michigan, told voters that Mr. Biden supported the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he renegotiated during his first administration and produced the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement.

Mr. Trump blamed Mr. Biden for being part of the Washington establishment supporting NAFTA that he claimed closed down Michigan factories and sent jobs overseas.

“The corrupt establishment hates me because I don’t answer to them. I answer to you,” Mr. Trump said. “They want to close down your factory, ship your jobs to China.”

The president said he would prevent large numbers of refugees from resettling in Michigan, but he joked they wouldn’t want to come to the state because it is so cold.

“They’ll say, ‘I’m going back — this is terrible,’” Mr. Trump said. “It’s freezing up here.”

He took several swipes at Mr. Biden, saying he is “corrupt” and weak.

The state of Michigan has had strict coronavirus lockdowns, and the president told voters their governor, Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, must open their state up.

He said Mr. Biden would lock the country down again if given the chance.

“Biden is all about lockdowns. He loves the lockdown!” the president said.

Mr. Trump won Michigan, a state worth 16 electoral votes, in 2016 by less than 1% and has been campaigning hard in the state to keep it red.

Mr. Biden has a 6.2-point advantage, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls heading into Tuesday. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was up by a 3.4-point average in Michigan.

The president also will hold rallies Sunday in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

