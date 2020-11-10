Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe acknowledged Tuesday that he approved the error-laden warrant applications to surveil Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the early stages of the FBI’s Russian collusion probe, Mr. McCabe said he was unaware of the errors and had he known, he would not have approved the application.

But he also acknowledged it was his responsibility to ensure the application was accurate before it was submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

“I accept that responsibility fully,” Mr. McCabe said. “I signed a package that included numerous factual errors or failed to include information that should have been brought to the court.”

Mr. McCabe said the focus should now shift to figuring out how the errors happened and ensuring they don’t happen again.

“That starts with those responsible being held accountable,” committee chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, shot back.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded last year that there “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the FISA warrants for Mr. Page. Among the mistakes were factual errors and the withholding of exculpatory evidence.

Mr. Horowitz’s findings led to the prosecution of a former FBI lawyer who pled guilty earlier this year for falsifying an email used to boost the surveillance request.

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, said that wasn’t good enough.

“It is 2020 and these occurred back in 2016,” he said. “I certainly don’t have any confidence that the people responsible for this debacle will ultimately be held responsible.”

“We need to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” he continued.

