British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden during a phone call Tuesday for his apparent victory in last week’s election.

“I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election,” Mr. Johnson tweeted. “I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.”

If his victory is upheld, Mr. Biden will step into the Oval Office amid strenuous Brexit negotiations and strained U.S-European relations.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.