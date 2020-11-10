Republicans will hold onto yet another Texas U.S. House in the next Congress, with Democratic candidate Candace Valenzuela conceding the race Tuesday.

“Now that nearly all the votes have been counted and there is no longer a path, we are conceding. I want to congratulate Beth Van Duyne on her victory,” Ms. Valenzuela said in a statement. “Even though we didn’t win this race, we’ve forced the gatekeepers of the political process to reimagine who belongs at the table.”

Ms. Van Duyne, the Republican candidate, is leading with 48.8% of the vote to Ms. Valenzuela’s 47.5%, according to the Associated Press. The AP has not officially called the race.

Texas’s 24th Congressional District is currently represented by retiring Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant, and was an early mark for Democrats looking to flip GOP seats as part of a rising “blue wave” continuing from their 2018 midterm gains.

