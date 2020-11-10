Top House Democrats sent letters Tuesday to the White House and more than 50 agencies demanding they preserve documents that would shed light on some of the big controversies of the past four years, signaling investigations will continue even after President Trump leaves office.

The letters suggest optimism that Democrats, who’d felt stymied on their investigations, will get better cooperation from a Biden administration.

Signed by 21 committee chairs, the letters remind the departments of their legal duties under records preservation laws.

But the letters took on a more pointed tone with the Trump team, which has battled House Democrats over the past two years.

“Over the last four years, the administration obstructed numerous congressional investigations by refusing to provide responsive information,” the chairs wrote. “You are obligated to ensure that any information previously requested by Congress — and any other information that is required by law to be preserved — is saved and appropriately archived in a manner that is easily retrievable.”

Transition periods are always tense, but this one is shaping up to be a doozy, with Mr. Trump contesting projections that he has lost reelection.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, in a letter to the Homeland Security Department, added his own warning against any new long-term contracting decisions being made during the next couple of months.

Mr. Thompson listed a number of outstanding document battles with the department, including coronavirus cases and mortality rates; travel restrictions and exemptions; border wall contracts; Secret Service costs for protecting the president and his family; allegations of forced hysterectomies at a migrant detention facility; and deployment of agents and officers to quell riots at the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

