Three pro-Trump rallies and an antifascist counterprotest are scheduled for this weekend in the District, as post-election demonstrations swell in U.S. cities.

The “Million MAGA March,” the “March for Trump” and the “March for 45” appear to be affiliated with the “Stop the Steal” movement that supports President Trump’s claims that this year’s election was fraudulent.

Mr. Trump has filed several lawsuits alleging voter fraud and has refused to concede to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

All three rallies are set to begin at noon Saturday at Freedom Plaza. The Million MAGA March and the March for Trump are supposed to end in front of the Supreme Court, but a final destination for the March for 45 has not been indicated.

The antifascist activist group All Out DC tweeted Sunday that a counterprotest is scheduled for the same day and time.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was asked Tuesday about the planned protests during a press conference, and said the city continues “to follow those activities and be prepared for those activities.”

“Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of first amendment demonstrations,” Miss Bowser said.

The mayor also said she has not changed her recommendation that downtown businesses can remove materials used to board up buildings before the election.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Tuesday that the agency has not received any demonstration permit requests or credible threats for this weekend.

The department is “aware of some upcoming First Amendment activities that are supposed to be planned,” Ms. Yarmosky said. “[But] right now I don’t have any details about increased patrols or any tactics or anything.”

MPD is continuing to monitor the situation so it “can plan accordingly.”

The National Park Service did not immediately return a request for comment about the protests.

There is no host or website listed on the Twitter page for the Million MAGA March, but tweets from the account include Stop the Steal hashtags.

The March for Trump is included on the Stop the Steal website. Facebook removed the group’s page on Thursday, and Eventbrite deleted its event Tuesday, both citing misinformation.

The Stop the Steal website does not specify any affiliated groups or individuals, but right-wing political operative Ali Alexander lists himself as a national organizer on Twitter.

Mr. Alexander co-founded The American Priority, a group that hosts pro-First Amendment events. It is listed as a participating organization on the March for 45 event website.

Other groups identified on the site include Latinos for Trump 2020, Women for America First, Drag the Interstate 1776 and Lexit.

Mr. Alexander tweeted Thursday that he needs a lawyer to “help us with defending” the March for Trump from Miss Bowser.

“The Mayor is violating the law and we intend to communicate that if she goes any further we will [expletive] her up, legally,” he tweeted.

The alleged law violation was not specified, but attendees planning to stay in hotels may be affected by new coronavirus travel guidelines Miss Bowser announced Monday.

Starting Thursday, people from all but four high-risk states are advised to take a coronavirus test up to 72 hours before entering the District. Those staying longer than three days must undergo another test within three to five days of arrival.

Private entities including hotels, employers, schools and religious institutions can enforce the advisory by requiring proof of a negative test.

