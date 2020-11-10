BOSTON (AP) - The former head of a Massachusetts special needs organization was sentenced Monday to six months in jail for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit group, prosecutors said.

Michelle DeMauro, who was president of the Revere League for Special Needs, was also sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to pay restitution, and complete 150 hours of community service, state Attorney General Maura Healey said.

The 49-year-old Revere resident pleaded guilty Monday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston to larceny and tax evasion charges.

Prosecutors said DeMauro stole more than $42,000 in charitable funds from the organization and used it on personal expenses ranging from home improvement projects to jewelry, concert tickets, gift cards, an iPhone and more.

DeMauro made many of the personal purchases using the charity’s tax-exempt status to avoid paying the state sales tax, Healey’s office said.

She also used more than $5,000 in stolen funds to set up an unauthorized 401(k) retirement account with herself as the beneficiary, prosecutors said.

