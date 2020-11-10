Rep. Harley Rouda on Tuesday conceded his race in California as Democrats lost another House incumbent.

Mr. Rouda said his concession was bigger than just this election, calling for a de-escalation in partisan tensions across the country.

“We did not win this election. And while it isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, it’s never been more important for our leaders to hear the voice of the people and to accept their judgment. I do,” he said in a statement. “There is a toxicity to American politics threatening the very democracy that sets us apart from the rest of the world. That has to change.”

“We are not Republicans. We are not Democrats. We are not enemies. We are Americans,” he continued, noting that he plans to run again in 2022.

Michelle Steel, the Republican challenger, is leading 197,256 votes to Mr. Rouda’s 189,910 with 95% of the votes reported in the Orange County district, according to The Associated Press. The race has not been officially called.

Ms. Steel will be the 14th woman set to join the ranks of House GOP this cycle.

Mr. Rouda was a first-term congressman, part of the 2018 blue wave that flipped more than 40 Republican seats and secured the Democrats’ majority in the House.

He is now one of several Democratic incumbents to lose reelection this cycle, though Democrats are still expected to control a smaller majority in the House.

