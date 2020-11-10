Heritage Action for America said Tuesday it is heading to Georgia to help the state’s incumbent Republican senators win reelection and prevent Democrats from flipping control of the U.S. Senate.

Heritage activists plan to knock on 500,000 doors, make 1 million phone calls and send more than 500,000 text messages to voters in support of incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate in Georgia needed to exceed 50% of the vote in November’s election to avoid a January run-off election, and both Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler are set for runoffs against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

Heritage Action executive director Jessica Anderson said her team’s activists are already on the ground in Georgia.

“The Georgia Senate seats are the Firewall of Freedom to hold the line against [Sen.] Chuck Schumer’s liberal agenda to rig the Senate to pack the courts, implement a radical Green New Deal, allow our police to be defunded, increase taxes, and expand government,” Ms. Anderson said in a statement. “Georgians don’t want a Senate led by Chuck Schumer or his radical transformation for America; they want good jobs and safe cities to live and work in.”

Ms. Anderson noted that Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler were the first two senators to sign Heritage Action’s police pledge, which says the lawmakers will oppose any bill or effort to “Defund the Police.”

She said exit polls from Georgia indicated the economy and crime and safety were top issues for Georgians in last week’s election and the incumbent Republicans were attentive to those concerns.

Several right-leaning groups are expected to marshal their resources toward the Georgia run-off elections too, including the pro-life Women Speak Out PAC that said last week it would spend $4 million boosting Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler’s reelection. The PAC is aligned with Susan B. Anthony List, which previously said it would spend more than $52 million on the 2019-2020 cycle.

