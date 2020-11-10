A leading Latino group said Tuesday that Joseph R. Biden, the presumptive president-elect, must name at least five Latinos to his Cabinet in a nod to the diversity of the coalition that powered him in the election.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials also called for a 20% quota of Latinos on other political appointments any administration gets to make. There are more than 4,000 such positions.

The previous record for a Cabinet was four Latinos, and NALEO said it’s incumbent on Mr. Biden to go higher.

NALEO President Ricardo Lara said Latinos are deeply affected by ongoing debates over racial justice, the coronavirus, climate change and the economic recovery, and deserves to have its voice heard as a community.

“A key way to do that is by appointing Latinos to at least five Cabinet-level positions and at least twenty percent of positions throughout the administration,” he said.

Mr. Biden has been projected to be the winner of the election, and is beginning the work of putting together his team.

Cabinet posts are already a topic of heated debate among Democrats, with liberal activists demanding top posts such as Treasury Department secretary go to one of their own, such as Sen. Bernard Sanders.

Other Democrats argue against that, saying the deeply liberal bent of the party’s left wing dented Democrats’ chances of taking control of the Senate, and caused them to lose House seats.

Latinos say they have a particular beef, after having been shut out of top posts in past administrations.

“Ultimately, we urge you to appoint no less than five Latinos to Cabinet-level positions, to at minimum surpass the highest number of Latinos ever serving at one time in such positions in a presidential administration,” Mr. Lara wrote in a letter to Mr. Biden.

There are 15 Cabinet-level departments in the government, and a half-dozen or so other agencies that are considered Cabinet-rank.

Latinos make up 18.5% of the population, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates. They are a significantly smaller share of voters, though they do play a larger role in Democratic politics.

Yet according to exit polling, they also were less enthused about Mr. Biden than they had been about any Democrat since John Kerry was the party’s nominee in 2004.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.