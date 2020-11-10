WAUTOMA, Wis. (AP) - A man is facing felony charges for a school bus stop crash that killed a six-year-old girl.

Carl Mullenix, 76, is expected to make an initial appearance in Waushara County Circuit Court Tuesday on a felony charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

Maryana Kranz was killed outside her Plainfield home last February while waiting to get on the bus. Prosecutors say Mullenix drove around the right side of the bus on Highway 73 and struck the girl and her four-year-old sister, who suffered a concussion.

Mullenix is also charged with reckless driving-causing bodily harm.

He was earlier cited by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office for unsafe passing on the right, inattentive driving, failure to stop for an unloading school bus, and improper passing of a stopped bus, WLUK-TV reported.

Kranz’s family has also filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against Mullenix.

