Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that President Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election is an “embarrassment” but that it doesn’t have much practical effect on the transition planning that’s going on right now.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Mr. Biden told reporters in Delaware. “I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Mr. Biden also said it’s not impeding his team’s transition plans.

“We are already beginning the transition — we’re well underway,” he said.

He said there’s one president at a time and that a lack of transition-related funding isn’t going to slow his team down.

“I don’t see a need for legal action, quite frankly,” the former vice president said.

The General Services Administration has declined to formally acknowledge Mr. Biden as the “apparent” winner of the 2020 election, which would unlock additional federal funding and resources for the transition.

