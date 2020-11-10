EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) - Edmonds police are asking prosecutors to consider filing misdemeanor criminal charges against a father who accidentally shot his 5-year-old daughter while locking up a handgun.

The Seattle Times reports officers say the 36-year-old man was at home with his wife and three children on Friday and had been carrying the firearm in a holster. They say the gun discharged while the man was “manipulating” the weapon before locking it in a safe.

The round passed through a wall and struck the child in the arm, officers said. The girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Police did not release the identity of the man.

Police said detectives have referred a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm to the Edmonds city prosecutor for review. A telephone message seeking comment from the prosecutor’s office was not immediately returned on Monday.

