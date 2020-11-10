EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Two people are in custody after a man was fatally shot Monday night in Eagan, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head outside a nearby hotel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police say they stopped a vehicle leaving the area and took a man and woman into custody.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

