Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted Tuesday that he believes President Trump will emerge as the winner of last week’s election, despite mainstream media coverage backing presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s claim to victory.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Mr. Pompeo said when asked during a press conference at State Department headquarters whether the department is preparing to engage with the Biden transition team.

In his first public remarks on the election result, Mr. Pompeo said Mr. Trump is fully within his rights to challenge the vote counting and expressed confidence the final outcome will be in Mr. Trump’s favor.

“We must count every legal vote. We must make sure what wasn’t lawful ought not be counted,” the secretary of state said. “When we get it right, we’ll get it right. We’re in good shape.”

