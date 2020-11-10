Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was elected Tuesday to lead the GOP conference for yet another term.

The vote was unanimous among Senate Republicans, a GOP aide confirmed to The Washington Times.

The Kentucky Republican defeated Democratic challenger Amy McGrath by nearly 20 points last week to secure his seventh term in office.

First elected as GOP leader in 2006, and the party whip before that, Mr. McConnell continues to hold the record for the longest-serving Republican leader.

The rest of the GOP leadership team remained the same as well, with the sole exception of Sen. Rick Scott.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is the party whip; Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming is GOP conference chair; Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is vice chair; and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri is the policy chairman.

Mr. Scott, Florida Republican, is the newest addition to the leadership team, as the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. The position was previously held by Sen. Todd Young of Indiana.

“I know the job is to make sure we have a Republican majority in the Senate. First, we got to go win in Georgia,” Mr. Scott said.

Control for the Senate next term is still not set in stone, with two tight Georgia Senate races set for runoffs in January to determine if Democrats can tie Republicans’ number of seats.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer was also elected to lead the Democratic conference for a third term.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.