D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is defending her trip to congratulate Joseph R. Biden on his apparent presidential win as “essential travel.”

Ms. Bowser confirmed during her Monday news conference that she was in attendance in Wilmington when Mr. Biden and presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches after multiple media outlets projected them the winner Saturday.

The Democratic mayor said she “talked to a couple of the people involved” with the former vice president’s transition team while she was there. The mayor’s office told Fox 5 and NBC 4 that the trip, which included two staffers, was considered “essential travel” because the mayor met with members of the Biden-Harris campaign in her “official capacity.”

Delaware was recently listed by the district as a high risk state for the coronavirus, meaning people traveling from the state for “nonessential” reasons are told to quarantine for 14 days. Those who travel for “essential” reasons are told to self-monitor for 14 days and are not required to test.

The mayor’s office told Fox 5 that Ms. Bowser was not experiencing symptoms.

DC @MayorBowser’s Chief of Staff, @falcicchio says Mayor & her senior advisors met with @SymoneDSanders ( pictured with Bowser ) a senior advisor to @JoeBiden as part of their essential travel to Delaware. @nbcwashington https://t.co/GSkTC6ZbhJ — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 9, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.