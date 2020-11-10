Several national forests in Arizona announced Tuesday they’re lifting fire restrictions because recent wet weather and other conditions are reducing fire danger.

The Coconino National Forest had briefly lifted fire restrictions when monsoon arrived in July, but then reinstituted them in mid-August due to dry conditions.

Kaibab National Forest officials said fire managers have been evaluating conditions regularly since restrictions were implemented earlier this summer.

Officials said dry weather and unseasonably higher temperatures are forecast for the next several weeks but that fire danger is down due to recent precipitation and generally colder weather.

Tonto National Forest officials said they’re lifting fire and recreational shooting restrictions effective Wednesday. They cited recent moisture, cooler temperatures and reduced fire activity.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.