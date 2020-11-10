A Pennsylvania mail carrier has recanted claims made in a sworn affidavit that supervisors tampered with mail-in ballots, according to the House Oversight Committee.

The claim was among a flood of allegations of misconduct and irregularities in last week’s election, which President Trump is challenging in federal and state lawsuits.

Richard Hopkins, who lives in Erie, said he was ordered to collect late mail-in ballots and overheard a supervisor talking about backdating them.

The U.S. Postal Service began investigating the claim last week. He recanted on Monday, according to a tweet by Oversight Committee Democrats.

Mr. Hopkins did not explain why he signed the false affidavit, according to the committee.

Trump campaign manager Tim Murtaugh said the man could have been coerced after he made his affidavit. He said the man was very specific in his statement and provided names of individuals involved in the alleged misconduct.

“We don’t know what kind of pressure this citizen has been under,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.