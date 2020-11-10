ROEBUCK, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man is facing a murder charge after he was accused of shooting to death his daughter’s boyfriend.

Kenneth Glen Lewis, 72, of Roebuck, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held without bail in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at 9:45 a.m. Monday in Roebuck, about 5 miles southwest of Spartanburg, sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Bobo told news outlets. Deputies found a man in the back yard of a home with a shotgun, an incident report said.

The victim was identified as Lorn Kyle Wofford, 39, of Pauline. He was treated at the scene, then transported to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

“We will follow through with a forensic exam to enhance the investigation and collect potential evidence,” the coroner’s office said Monday,.

Bobo said a possible motive for the incident stems from Lewis believing Wofford was responsible for his daughter’s burn injuries four days earlier. The girlfriend told deputies she was recently released from the Augusta Burn Center in Georgia, where she was treated for burns she suffered from a kerosene heater, according to the incident report.

