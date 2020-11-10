Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said President Trump is creating a national security crisis by throwing a “temper tantrum” in his refusal to concede the November election.

The New York Democrat said he did not expect Mr. Trump to leave the White House with “grace” but he believes the president’s rhetoric about election fraud is poisoning democracy.

The president’s campaign has launched lawsuits in several battleground states alleging election irregularities due to the massive mail-in balloting that occurred because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although states are still tabulating the votes, several media outlets have declared presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden the winner.

Republican lawmakers, though, have stood by the president, saying he has a right to weigh his legal options.

“The extent to which the Republican Party is legitimizing the president’s assault on our democracy is infuriating,” Mr. Schumer said on the chamber floor. “He is declaring himself to be a winner.”

Mr. Schumer said the Biden-Harris administration will come into office in January with the most American votes given to any presidential ticket in history.

Mr. Schumer added it’s important for Congress to work with the executive branch to combat the dark winter ahead with COVID-19, as cases continue to rise.

