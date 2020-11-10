STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) - Two shoplifting suspects struck a police officer with their car and led authorities on a car chase Monday, Massachusetts State Police said.

The chase started when officers responded to a report of shoplifting at a shoe store in Stoneham, a suburb north of Boston, at around 11 a.m., police said.

Police said 39-year-old James Rogers walked up to the counter with shoes and other items, fought with an employee and fled in a car driven by 37-year-old Marquise Henry.

Stoneham police officers attempted to stop the vehicle but one of them was struck and dragged a short distance, police said. The officer, who was not identified, was not seriously injured.

The police chase continued onto Interstate 93 and eventually ended in Boston, when the suspects crashed their vehicle and briefly fled on foot.

Rogers was arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court on a shoplifting charge and released. She’s due back in court in December.

Henry remains in custody and will be arraigned in Woburn District Court Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and other charges, police said.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if the two had lawyers.

