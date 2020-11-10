The Supreme Court is unlikely to kill Obamacare, as Republicans challenged the legality of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate Tuesday at the high court for the third time in hopes the 6-3 conservative majority would finally do away with President Obama’s signature law.

After the justices ruled the ACA was lawful as a tax in 2012, Republican lawmakers have tried a number of times to repeal and replace the massive health care overhaul, but they’ve repeatedly failed.

In 2017, the GOP majority in Congress implemented tax cuts which put the penalty for not buying health care at $0.

A group of red states led by Texas is now arguing in court that eliminating the tax penalty made the whole ACA unconstitutional based on the justices’ 2012 ruling.

In the dispute Tuesday, the court is considering if the individual mandate’s $0 tax penalty does make the health care law as a whole illegal, or if the individual mandate can be severed from the rest of the ACA.

They are also considering if a $0 penalty is enough of an injury to get the dispute heard — and settled — by the courts.

Two of the six Republican-appointed justices seemed inclined during oral arguments Tuesday to allow the massive health care law to stand.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. questioned whether there’s standing for the case to be brought, meaning if there was a substantial enough injury caused by the tax cut to get the justices involved.

Donald Verrilli, the attorney for the U.S. House of Representatives who was arguing against striking down the ACA, said filling out IRS paperwork isn’t enough of an injury to result in a court striking down the health care law as a whole.

But Kyle Hawkins, the solicitor general of Texas, said if Obamacare remains in place, people will view it as a mandate to purchase health care and states could see more people signing up for Medicaid.

“The mandate as it exists today is unconstitutional. It’s a naked command to purchase health insurance,” Mr. Hawkins said.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, though, said the case was “straightforward” in that the court could remove the individual mandate — if it’s ruled unconstitutional now that there is no tax penalty — from the rest of the ACA, not doing away with Obamacare altogether.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June when the high court generally wraps up its term.

