The acting policy chief at the Pentagon has resigned after reportedly clashing with White House, making for another abrupt personnel shake up in the highest ranks of the Department of Defense following the 2020 presidential election.

James Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense for policy, submitted his resignation letter a day after President Donald Trump unceremoniously fired Mark Esper, his now-former boss at the Pentagon.

A defense official on Tuesday confirmed Mr. Anderson‘s resignation but said no further information was available.

A copy of his resignation letter was obtained by Politico. “I am particularly grateful to have been entrusted with leading the dedicated men and women of Policy, who play a key role in our Nation’s security,” he wrote. “Now, as ever, our long-term success depends on adhering to the U.S. Constitution all public servants swear to support and defend.”

Mr. Anderson‘s departure could pay the way for retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata, who was President Trump‘s nominee for the top policy job until he was pulled from consideration due to controversial twitter messages that critics accused of being Islamophobic.

