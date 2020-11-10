Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday congratulated presumptive President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their recent victory.

In a statement, obtained by Reuters, he reminded the incoming administration of Turkey’s “determination to work closely with the U.S. administration” and stressed “the strong cooperation and alliance” between Washington and Ankara.

Mr. Erdogan’s message comes several days after Mr. Biden claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election and amid an uptick in tensions between the U.S. and Turkey, a NATO ally.

Turkey last month tested a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, which prompted condemnation from the Pentagon and fellow NATO allies. Ankara acquired the $2.5 billion system last year over the strenuous objections of the United States.

The test resulted in Ankara being shut out of the program to purchase the U.S. built F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

