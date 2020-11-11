America is home to 17.4 million veterans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Here’s who they are, by the most current numbers.

• 17.4 million: The estimated number of military veterans in the U.S. in 2019. The population includes 15.8 million men and 1.6 million women.

• 6.2 million of the total are Vietnam era veterans; and 3.8 million served in the Gulf War from August 1990 to August 2001.

• 3.7 million served in the Gulf War from September 2001 and later; 1.1 million served in the Korean War; and 380,327 served in World War II.

• 13.2 million of the total are non-Hispanic White; 2.1 million are Black; and 1.3 million are Hispanic.

• 313,348 are Asian; 142,972 are American Indian or Alaska Native; 35,431 are Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; 370,882 are “two or more races”; and 236,595 are “some other race.”

• 4.5 million of the total are ages 65 to 74 years; 4.2 million are 75 years and older; and 4 million are ages 35 to 54 years.

• 3.1 million are ages 55 to 64; and 1.5 million are ages 18 to 34 years.

Source: The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Margin of error averages 0.1 percentage point.

