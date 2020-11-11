Christopher Miller, the new acting Secretary of Defense, carried two items in his pocket Wednesday during the grand opening ceremony for the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va. The first was the Combat Infantryman’s badge his father received as a young draftee soldier during the Korean War.

In what were his first public statements since taking the top Pentagon job following the ouster of Mark Esper, his predecessor, Mr. Miller acknowledged not having a long tradition of military service in his family.

He began his military career in the Army Reserve and later served in the Army National Guard in the District of Columbia. Mr. Miller later received a commission and spent much of his career within the Army’s elite Special Forces community.

“My only desire was to serve my nation,” he said during the online-only event, due to COVID-19 based health concerns.

Mr. Miller said he wouldn’t be standing where he was if not for the values instilled in him during his Army service.

“Other than marrying my wife, the best thing I ever did — like tens of millions of Americans before me — was joining our Army,” he said.

The $200 million museum holds about 185,000 square feet of exhibits and artifacts tracing the long history of the U.S. Army. Most of the items have never before been seen by the public, museum officials said.

“I can’t wait to bring my family here,” Mr. Miller said.

Before stepping away from the podium, the new acting Secretary of Defense pulled a second item from his pocket — a small coin that he wielded in a “coin check” with Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In Army tradition, someone who is “challenged” in a coin check must produce another unit coin or risk having to buy the challenger a beer.

“I think you owe me a drink, Chairman,” Mr. Miller said.

