Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday the state will conduct a full recount of the presidential election.

Mr. Raffensperger said all ballots will be recounted by hand for the audit in each of Georgia’s 159 counties.

“This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once,” he said at a press conference. “We have all worked hard to bring fair and accurate counts to assure that the will of the voters is reflected in the final count.”

Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden, projected to be the winner of the national election last weekend, is currently leading the vote count in Georgia by just over 14,000 votes.

