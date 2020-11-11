The conservative Club for Growth Action said Wednesday it will spend $10 million to support GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in runoff elections that are poised to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The group said its multimillion-dollar expenditure is focused on get-out-the-vote efforts in the field, online and via mail, as well as a television ad buy.

U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia needed to exceed 50% of the vote in the November election to avoid a January runoff election, and both Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler are headed for runoffs opposite Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

The Club is also forming a “Save America Coalition” bringing together conservative groups and federal lawmakers determined to prevent Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock from helping to wrestle control away from Republicans.

“The Georgia runoff elections are about more than two Senate seats, the races are about control of the Senate and preventing an increasingly radical Democratic Party from undoing every American institution and instituting socialism,” said David McIntosh, Club for Growth Action president, in a statement. “We are bringing together organizations and leaders to support and engage conservatives.”

Groups joining the coalition include FreedomWorks for America, Heritage Action, Tea Party Patriots, Susan B. Anthony List, and For America, according to the Club.

Nine Republican senators will also be part of the coalition, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, and Marco Rubio of Florida among several others. Former Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina and presumptive Sens.-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming have also joined the coalition.

The aim of the coalition is to spread Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler‘s message to voters while the political groups involved assist the senators’ reelection efforts, according to the Club.

Alongside the $10 million expenditure announced Wednesday by the Club, several other conservative groups have also dedicated large resources to Georgia as well. Women Speak Out PAC, which is aligned with the pro-life SBA List, said last week it would spend $4 million boosting Mr. Perdue and Ms. Loeffler, while Heritage Action activists announced plans Tuesday for their activists to knock on 500,000 Georgians’ doors ahead of the runoffs.

The Club said it anticipates it will ultimately grow its budget beyond the initial $10 million it has allocated toward the Georgia runoff races.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.