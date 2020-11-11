Sen. Dan Sullivan will win reelection in Alaska, news organizations projected Wednesday, guaranteeing the GOP at least 50 seats in the new Congress.

Two remaining seats in Georgia are headed to a January runoff, which will decide final control. If Republicans claim at least one of those they will control the chamber.

Mr. Sullivan was facing Dr. Al Gross, an independent who was backed by Democrats in the race.

The incumbent Republican has held a substantial lead in vote counting since Election Day, but with nearly 50% of ballots outstanding for much of that time, Dr. Gross said there was still a path to victory.

But by Wednesday morning, with 75% of the vote counted, Mr. Sullivan’s 20-point lead was enough to project him the winner.

