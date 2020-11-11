President Trump and his refusal to accept the projected results of his race for reelection are causing Twitter to repeatedly flag his posts on its social media service a full week since voting ended.

Twitter has acted on at least 40 different posts made by Mr. Trump on its platform during a seven-day span that began early last Wednesday morning in the aftermath of polls closing the night before.

Fifteen of Mr. Trump’s tweets were hidden behind labels that said they included disputed information “and might be misleading about an election” and could not be shared, or retweeted, unless quoted.

The other 25 were labeled by Twitter to say they contained disputed claims of election fraud, premature claims of victory or misleading claims about voting by mail, but they could still be shared.

Mr. Trump has also shared a number of tweets that were originally posted by other Twitter users similarly labeled by the social networking service, including at least one from his campaign’s account.

In his first tweet flagged after voting ended last week, Mr. Trump claimed without evidence of having the presidential election stolen from him. That tweet was soon hidden behind a label and limited.

A week later, Twitter was still intervening late Wednesday morning when the president’s latest post claiming victory became at least the 41st tweet since Election Day it flagged to some degree.

Mr. Trump, whose Twitter profile is followed by over 88 million other accounts, slammed the company’s handling of his posts Friday by calling it “out of control.” Twitter declined then to comment.

Several news organizations subsequently called the presidential race Saturday for Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden. However, Mr. Trump claims he won the race and is suing in federal court.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.