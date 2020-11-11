President Trump on Thursday made his first public appearance since election night, laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery to mark Veterans Day.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, meanwhile, placed a wreath at the Korean War Memorial in Philadelphia with his wife, Jill. He pledged to become a commander-in-chief who “respects” the sacrifice of veterans.

The president and first lady Melania Trump attended the ceremony in Arlington in a steady rain with Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence. Rifle and cannon salutes greeted their arrival.

It was Mr. Trump’s first official event since he appeared at an election night party at the White House. The election was called by news organizations on Saturday in favor of Mr. Biden, although the president’s campaign team is challenging the results in court in several states.

Mr. Biden said in a statement that he feels “the full weight of the honor and the responsibility that has been entrusted to me by the American people as the next president.”

“To all of our proud veterans, know that I will be a commander in chief who respects your sacrifice, understands your service, and who will never betray the values you fought so bravely to defend,” Mr. Biden said. “I will never treat you or your families with anything less than the honor you deserve.”

