President Trump is taking aim at a Republican city commissioner in Philadelphia who is slapping down allegations of widespread voter fraud in the City of Brotherly Love.

Al Schmidt says he is dumbfounded by the baseless accusations and rumors that have been circulated about the election results.

“I have seen the most fantastical things on social media, making completely ridiculous allegations that have no basis in fact at all and see them spread,” Mr. Schmidt told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” Wednesday.

Mr. Trump fired back on Twitter, claiming Mr. Schmidt is turning a blind eye to election problems.

“A guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday. “He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”

The Trump campaign has alleged widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania, where Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden has been declared the winner.

The latest tally there shows Mr. Biden with a 47,000 vote lead.

On Wednesday, Mr. Schmidt said he is baffled by the situation.

“I realize a lot of people are happy about this election and a lot of people are not happy about this election,” he said. “One thing I can’t comprehend is how hungry people are to consume lies and to consume information that is not true.”

