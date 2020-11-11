Sen. Marco Rubio on Tuesday described the far-left wing of the Democratic Party as “crazy” and said it would undoubtedly permeate the presumptive President-Elect Joseph R. Biden’s administration.

Despite Mr. Biden’s apparent presidential win, Mr. Rubio, a Florida Republican, told Fox News host Sean Hannity that tens of millions of Americans voted for President Trump‘s reelection as a rejection of the “arrogance” of the progressive left.

“I’m not saying every Democrat is crazy, but I am telling you that people who are crazy and have crazy ideas have an extraordinary amount of power and influence in that party,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say Joe Biden is crazy,” he added. “But I will tell you that in his administration, if there is one, it is going to be people in that Cabinet that are out of their minds — the defund the police people, the Green New Deal people, the people that want to do all kinds of things that undermine the vitality of this country’s economy, the people that don’t believe there should be any immigration laws. …”

On Wednesday, the progressive groups Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement issued a wish list for Mr. Biden’s potential Cabinet picks, which included liberal Sens. Bernard Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Mr. Rubio’s comments came one day after he said Mr. Trump would likely win the Republican Party’s nomination if he ran again in 2024.

“Donald Trump brought in millions of people to vote Republican that had never considered it before,” the senator told The Washington Post. “And if he runs in 2024 he’ll certainly be the front runner, and then he’ll probably be the nominee — but again I’m being presumptuous here, we’re not even through 2020.”

