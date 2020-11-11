Matthew Axelrod, a key member of the Biden Justice Department transition team, is a former department official long suspected of trying to shut down the FBI’s probe of the Clinton Foundation ahead of the 2016 election.

The inclusion of Mr. Axelrod raises concerns that presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden is filling his Justice Department team with partisans who undercut his pledge to reach across the aisle.

Also on the team is Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney in Michigan under President Obama and an outspoken critic of Attorney General William P. Barr.

But it is Mr. Axelrod who drew fire from conservatives in the spring of 2018 after the release of an inspector general’s report on the Clinton Foundation probe.

The allegations were disclosed in the inspector general’s report on ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s leaks to the media about the probe of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s foundation, where huge financial contributions from foreign countries raised questions about influence peddling by the former secretary of state and presidential nominee.

In August 2016, Mr. McCabe fielded a phone call from a high-ranking Justice Department official who was “very pissed” and demanded to know why the FBI was still pursuing the Clinton Foundation when the Justice Department Department considered the case dormant.

The call came just months before the 2016 presidential election that was expected to elevate Mrs. Clinton to the White House.

Although the inspector general did not identify the official by name, sources at the time identified him to The Washington Times as Mr. Axelrod.

The inspector general did identify the official as the principal associate deputy attorney general, the title Mr. Axelrod held at the time of the phone call.

Neither Mr. Axelrod nor the Biden campaign responded to requests for comment.

Mr. McCabe thought the call was out of bounds, according to the report.

He told the inspector general that during the Aug. 12, 2016 phone call the principal associate deputy attorney general expressed concerns about FBI agents taking overt steps in the Clinton Foundation investigation during the presidential campaign.

“According to McCabe, he pushed back, asking ‘are you telling me that I need to shut down a validly predicated investigation?’” the report said. “McCabe told us that the conversation was ‘very dramatic’ and he never had a similar confrontation like the PADAG call with a high-level department official in his entire FBI career.”

In a footnote to the report, the inspector general says the Justice official agreed with the description of the call but objected to seeing that “the Bureau was trying to spin this conversation as some evidence of political interference, which was totally unfair.”

The revelation sparked fury on Capitol Hill.

Then-House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, urged then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the allegations.

“At a minimum, the allegations deserve further scrutiny to determine whether the FBI was hampered in any way by top officials at the Justice Department,” Mr. Goodlatte wrote to Mr. Sessions.

Mr. Goodlatte said there are indications that Mr. Axelrod was the official.

“It appears that the PADAG was at the very least inquiring into why the FBI was pursuing a case against the Clinton Foundation during the election, and at worst, attempting to improperly and illegally influence the status of an ongoing investigation for purely partisan purposes,” he wrote.

It is not clear if the Justice Department ever opened an investigation into the phone or call. Neither Mr. Goodlatte nor the Justice Department responded to requests for comment.

