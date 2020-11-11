OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A man was shot and killed and an officer wounded early Wednesday after a gun battle following a car chase through Oklahoma City’s south side, police said.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Dan Stewart says the chase began when officers tried to stop the man’s vehicle and lasted several minutes before it ended near the Oklahoma County Jail.

At the end of the pursuit, two officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire, Steward said. The suspect was killed and one officer was wounded. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

“I don’t know who shot first, but it was a gun battle,” Stewart said. “He exchanged gunfire with the officers.”

No names have been released, and Stewart said homicide detectives were still working the scene Wednesday morning.

