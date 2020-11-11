A handful of personnel changes in the Pentagon isn’t a sign of turmoil inside the Department of Defense, a retired 4-star Army general and national security analyst said Wednesday following the firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and resignations of several other top staffers.

Gen. Jack Keane, a former Army Vice Chief of Staff, told Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the Pentagon remains “very stable” despite the turnovers.

“I think people are wringing their hands about this and looking for some kind of conspiracy here by the Trump administration,” Gen. Keane said.

In about 70 days, every political appointee in the federal government will leave their office “never to return,” he said.

“In the Pentagon, that will take place as well,” Gen. Keane said. “It will take months to get the new political appointees into their new positions.”

It is the presence of uniformed military leaders — from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on down — that makes the Department of Defense stable during a potential change of administrations.

“There is no political transition for them,” Gen. Keane said. “The Pentagon is the most resilient and robust organization in the United States government.”

The concerns about upheaval within the Defense Department began with President Trump’s firing of Mr. Esper on Monday. He was quickly replaced by Chris Miler, who had been director of the National Counter Terrorism Center. On Tuesday, James Anderson, the acting undersecretary of defense of policy; Joseph Kernan, the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security; and Jen Stewart, Mr. Esper’s chief of staff, all submitted letters of resignation.

Several Democrats in Congress accused President Trump of “playing politics” with national security during the presidential transition.

“It is vital that the Department of Defense’s core mission remains stable and focused on the tasks at hand: protecting our citizens; defending our national security interests and conducting a seamless transition to the Biden Administration,” said Sen. Angus King, a political independent from Maine who caucuses with the Democrats.

Mr. King, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he has “grave concerns” that replacing Mr. Esper with Mr. Miller ignores the Department of Defense’s established order of succession.

“I truly hope that Acting Secretary Miller will rise to this moment. Our nation’s security — during the next 10 weeks and beyond — depends on it,” Mr. King said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.