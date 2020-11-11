BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police have identified a man fatally shot by a plainclothes officer who said the man fired at him first, unprovoked, wounding him in the thigh.

Rodney Eubanks, 25, was shot and killed Monday after police said he wounded Det. Brandon Bolt, a member of the department since 2013, news outlets reported.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said two officers from the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were surveying the area on a domestic violence warrant in an unmarked van.

Police said Eubanks drove by the van, got out of his car and began firing at the officers, hitting Bolt in the upper thigh.

Bolt returned fire, hitting Eubanks several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting is being investigated by the homicide department and the Special Investigation Response Team.

Police spokesman Donny Moses said officers were wearing body cameras but they weren’t turned on because “there was no expectancy of enforcement.”

Eubanks wasn’t the person under surveillance, police said. It’s unclear what motivated him to open fire, but the department said Eubank’s older brother, Antonio, was fatally shot at the same intersection on Oct. 26. That killing is unsolved.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.