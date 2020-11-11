PHOENIX (AP) - A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly was behind two armed robberies and a carjacking in Phoenix on Tuesday before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Glendale.

Investigators have said the suspect first robbed a woman at gunpoint on the Salt River Indian Community around 6:30 p.m. before robbing a hotel in Scottsdale and fleeing the scene. Police say the woman was not seriously hurt during the incident.

The Scottsdale Police Department located the vehicle by GPS and asked Glendale Police Department to assist with stopping and arresting the driver.

The driver fled toward Goodyear and continued to evade police until crashing into another vehicle, authorities said, adding that the suspect then proceeded on foot and was eventually placed in custody with a police dog.

The driver of the car that was rear-ended was taken to the hospital but should be OK, deputies said.

The suspect was booked into jail on multiple charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, vehicle theft, and unlawful flight.

An investigation is ongoing.

