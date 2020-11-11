WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A man was fatally shot inside a Wichita home this week, police there said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday in a neighborhood on the east side of the city, Wichita police said in a news release. Officers called to the home discovered that Christopher Bell, 21, of Wichita, had been shot there and had already been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital, where he died.

Police said an investigation showed Bell had been inside the home when a disturbance broke out, and someone fired several shots, hitting Bell. No one else inside the house was hurt, police said.

Police have said they know the identity of the gunman, but had not announced by Wednesday morning that an arrest had been made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.